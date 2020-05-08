ANDERSON – Madison County’s “Singing Sheriff,” John Gunter, will be performing with a new band of angels.
Gunter, 89, died Thursday at his home in Edgewood surrounded by family members.
For many local residents, Gunter will be remembered as the “Singing Sheriff.” He performed with the “Cops and Robbers” band and for many years performed at “Little Bit Country” with Carl Erskine and Jeff Hardin to raise money for Special Olympics in Madison County.
Hardin said Friday that Erskine came up with the idea, which started in 1990 and will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.
“Music brought us together,” Hardin said. “Music was our love and passion.”
Hardin said every day, Gunter would watch “Gunsmoke” on television along with many of his friends. He said Gunter was a cowboy fan.
“I’m dealing with the sad news,” he said. “I knew John since I was in middle school.
“He gave a program for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes,” Hardin added. “That’s the whole reason I became a police officer.”
Hardin said no one could say anything bad about Gunter and that he liked everyone and everyone liked him.
“Anyone wearing a uniform owes John a debt of gratitude,” he said. “John made the Sheriff’s Department a professional agency.”
For 38 years, Gunter was a member of the law enforcement community in Madison County and after his retirement was active in the formation of the local Crime Watch program.
“I think I was born to be a policeman,” Gunter said in a 2002 interview with The Herald Bulletin. “All I wanted to be was a cowboy, and that was the closest I could come.”
Gunter served as a paratrooper during the Korean War and joined the Anderson Police Department in 1955.
In 1970, he was elected sheriff for Madison County as a Republican and served two terms. He returned to APD in 1979 and retired in 1993.
His last assignment was with APD as a full-time DARE officer, teaching students from kindergarten to sixth grade.
“It was the most rewarding thing I ever did,” Gunter said. “It’s great to tell kids what they will need to know in life.”
Gunter, along with his wife Carlene, was named the first Howard Webb Award winner for their work in forming the local Crime Watch program in 2012.
Surrounded by many law enforcement officers, Gunter was named a Sagamore of the Wabash in 2015 by Gov. Mike Pence.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said he knew of Gunter as a child because he spoke and performed at schools.
“I met him officially the first time when I was at my law enforcement academy basic training in 1980,” Mellinger said. “He saw my Madison County uniform and walked up to me and said, ‘Young man, in that uniform, you are all right with me. Now do some good.’”
Gunter was there as a guest instructor.
“John first brought professionalism to our Sheriff’s Department,” Mellinger said. “His goal of having training be of utmost importance has held true here through the five sheriffs who have followed. I can’t help but think each one of us learned a lot from Sheriff Gunter’s priorities.”
Mellinger said until March he would go to Gunter’s house twice a month and watch an episode of “Gunsmoke” with him.
Gunter’s stepson Tim Westerfield said there will be calling hours at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. He said only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. May 16 at the funeral home.
Westerfield said there will be a procession of law enforcement vehicles through downtown Anderson at approximately 11 a.m.
The procession will pass both the Anderson Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department headquarters with Main Street closed.
Gunter’s complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Herald Bulletin.
