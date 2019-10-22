ANDERSON — On Sunday afternoon, six generations of Ethel Blaylock’s family and many friends gathered to celebrate her 103rd birthday.
Born in Tennessee, Blaylock moved to Madison County when she married at 23. Shortly thereafter, she and her husband, John Blaylock, opened their own laundromat in Frankton.
Although Blaylock is no longer in the laundry business, she stays busy with other tasks. According to Blaylock’s daughter Linda Lewis, Blaylock refuses to allow her age to limit her abilities.
“She lives by herself during the day, she walks with a walker, and she does odds and ends,” Lewis. “She’s very strong and opinionated. I think that’s what has made her who she is today. She tries to stay active as much as she can and she does really well.”
Blaylock explained that she has yet to accept her age.
“I haven’t really grasped it yet,” she said. “I just want to live as long as the Lord lets me live.”
Those in attendance at Sunday’s event had each been affected by Blaylock’s life in a different way. Berta Webb, a friend of Blaylock, recalled their first meeting.
“The first time I met her, I thought, ‘Man, she is so sweet,’” Webb said. “Every time I’ve ever seen her she is glad to see me, and she loves me and hugs me. She’s that kind of person — she always has been since I’ve known her, and I suppose she’s been that way forever.”
According to Trista Bingham, Blaylock’s great-great granddaughter, Blaylock’s positive attitude is contagious.
“She always puts a smile on everyone’s face when we have a family gathering. She’s just the happiest person ever,” Bingham said. “Every story that she has to tell is always inspiring and there’s always something new.”
Family friends Sue and Don Lennon have known Blaylock for decades and have witnessed her kindness even through hardships.
“I’ve known her since I was 7 or 8 years old,” Don Lennon said. “After her husband got into a wreck and was hurt really badly, they moved into the country and she took care of him until he passed. Her work ethic is inspiring.”
“She’s a special lady,” Sue Lennon said. “She has touched a lot of lives and she still is. She is such an inspiration and is always so happy.”
Even relatives from out-of-state made the trip for Blaylock’s birthday celebration. June Bilbrey-Benson, Blaylock’s niece from Tennessee, was happy to be in attendance.
“Her life is inspiring,” she said. “She’s just amazing. She aims high for life, she always has something to do, she’s encouraging, loving, and she’s never downcast or discouraging.”
