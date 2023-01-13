PENDLETON — The town council began the new year by electing a new leader, naming Marissa Skaggs as president after Chet Babb declared he would not seek nomination to remain in the post.
“It’s time for some younger people to come in and do some things,” Babb said at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting.
Skaggs thanked Babb for his leadership of the council over the past several years and said she wants to focus on the body’s responsibility to steward the town’s resources and advance several projects that she believes will improve life for residents.
“We are positioned in a great spot, I feel like, for exciting things that address quality-of-life issues, connectivity, all of those things that our residents have come to love about Pendleton,” Skaggs said. “We just want to continue on the same trajectory that we’ve been on.”
One matter that Skaggs promised immediate action on is gathering information on a proposed interlocal agreement under which communities throughout the county would pay service fees to the Madison County Dispatch Center. The proposed agreement, according to Babb, would charge Pendleton nearly $220,000, in 911 dispatch fees, which would be split between the fire and police department. Babb said that figure represents a significant increase from the previous contract, which expired at the end of 2021.
“It’s wrong, what’s happening with this,” he said.
The council tabled a decision on joining an engagement letter with other communities including Alexandria, Lapel and Elwood that would ask for negotiations with the county commissioners for a reduced rate.