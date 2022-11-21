ANDERSON — The city of Anderson is getting into the Christmas holiday season with two events scheduled over the next two weeks.
The city’s skating rink at the Dickmann Town Center will open Saturday and will remain open until Jan. 7.
The skating rink was first opened in 2018 and the synthetic 2,150 square foot surface allows its use in all temperatures.
“The skating rink downtown has become a central part of Anderson’s Christmas holiday season,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in a press release. “It is a fantastic free activity that everyone can enjoy with family and friends.”
As in previous years there is no charge for the use of the skates and free hot cocoa will be provided.
The skating rink is open on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
The skating rink is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The skating rink is open on New Year’s Day from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from Jan. 2 through Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The annual Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 3 and will begin at 3 p.m. at the Dickmann Town Center.
Festivities start at the Town Center with children having the opportunity to meet with Santa Claus, hot chocolate, an inflatable slide, live reindeer, pony rides and a “snowball fight.”
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. beginning at Eighth and Main streets and will proceed west to Meridian Street and then south to 14th Street where it will turn west to Jackson Street and then north to Fifth Street.
Mayor Broderick will light the city’s Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Center.
Food trucks will be on site.
The theme for this year’s parade is the “Twelve Days of Christmas.
Also coming soon is the annual downtown window decorating contest that will add holiday decorations to the downtown area.