LAPEL – Between Edgewood and Lapel there is a whimsical and, at times, serious Halloween display consisting of skeletons arranged in all kinds of themes.
Every year Lloyd and Gail Shinholt, owners of the Little Rascals Pet Motel, put out 80 adult, 20 children, aliens, dogs, horses and spider skeletons.
Many local residents put out displays with ghosts, witches, zombies and ghouls – there are none of those at Little Rascals.
One theme has skeletons saluting an American flag, next to it is a platoon of skeleton soldiers marching past a MASH unit.
There are skeleton dogs chasing an adult skeleton and three skeletons in the familiar “See no evil, speak no evil and hear no evil” arrangement.
There are also mounted soldiers from the Roman Empire, the horse was specially ordered, and another display of a skeleton pulling another from a marked grave.
Lloyd Shinholt has three skeletons seated in the back of his pickup truck with another climbing.
“I told them not to speak to strangers,” he explained.
The couple start placing the skeletons on display in September and there are people from throughout central Indiana who come to admire their handiwork and humor.
The individual themes are determined by both Lloyd and Gail.
“It’s whatever fits us,” Lloyd Shinholt said.
One obvious thing is his sense of humor. He shows a dinner table with skeletons seated around it, a picture he refers to as “Christmas dinner.”
Gail Shinholt said the display probably won’t get much bigger in the future.
“He takes pictures of the displays we had out before, some we didn’t get out that were there from last year,” she said. “I started with the skeletons, but it really went crazy when he got involved.”
Lloyd Shinholt said the skeletons are expensive when the retail outlets first display them for Halloween, but then the cost comes down after the holiday.
He buys them from stores throughout the area. Last year he purchased five from a store in Indianapolis.
“The woman asked what I was going to do with five skeletons,” he said. “I told her I was taking them home to be with their brothers and sisters.”
He said the woman was amazed that he already owned 75 skeletons.
Although Shinholt said he has no favorite theme, his wife said the military display attracts the most attention.
All the skeletons have eyes and all are dressed either in military gear or Halloween costumes.
This past year Shinholt located some spider skeletons and added two aliens to stand near them.
Halloween is not the only time the Little Rascals property is decorated. There is an elaborate Christmas display on the property with several blow-up items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.