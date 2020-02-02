Slave owner descendant seeks to correct the sins of the past

INDIANAPOLIS — Grave witching rod in hand, Jeff Purvis walked off a corner of the cemetery in southeastern Marion County where members of his mother’s family, the Joyces, have been buried for nearly two centuries when he hits pay dirt, what he believes is the hidden grave of Price Joyce.
“We got three hits in the distant corner of the cemetery,” the Indianapolis resident said. “Yes, I believe we found his grave and possibly some others.”
Price, a slave owned by his family, had always been a part of the family’s lore, Purvis said.
“My mother was quite the storyteller, and she kept the family archives,” he said. “Price, the slave, was always part of the narrative.”
But two years ago, when white supremacists marched on Charlottesville, Virginia, for a Unite the Right rally, Purvis took more deliberate steps to learn about and atone for his family’s legacy. That’s when he started searching for Price.
“I guess it was a simple, slow progression of wokeness,” he said. “Being raised in Indiana, and being white, it was inevitable that I was raised with racist attitudes. I came to the conclusion that was absurd.”
Over time, Purvis said, his fascination mutated into shame. That led to his search for Price and his attempt to acknowledge his personhood by placing a marker on his grave.
“Even though I personally may not have an obligation to discharge the responsibility, I could. It was something we could do,” he said. “I am not some great white savior. I had no desire to be. But I did feel there was something I could do to correct the sins of the past.”
According to his research, Purvis said, the Joyce family owned a significant plantation in Patrick County, Virginia, with 20 slaves verified through the will of an ancestor.
“It was a good sized property. Had a mill. As far as I know, they raised tobacco,” he said.
About 1830, Alexander Joyce, called Alexander II by the family, sold his property, which had dwindled as heirs died and the plantation was subdivided, and headed west with his slave, Price. About that time, Purvis said, land grants were being given by the federal government, and Joyce settled in an area that straddles Marion and Johnson counties.
However, there has been some disagreement over whether Price remained a slave in Indiana, where the practice was forbidden under the constitution when the territory became a state in 1816. But Purvis said he believes Joyce’s initial intent to settle in pro-slavery Missouri or Kansas demonstrates his intent.
“It seems rather unlikely he would travel with a freed slave to one of those places,” he said.
In addition, Purvis said manumission, or the freeing of slaves, was a legal act that required documentation usually filed with a court because the freed slave would need proof of his status. Purvis said he has been unable to find such documents.
Price officially should have been free the moment he crossed into the Hoosier state, Purvis said, but there still were many slaves in Indiana, and he remained with the Joyces until he died. Though slaves were counted in the U.S. Census, Purvis said he believes they were greatly undercounted in places like Indiana for fear the owners would be held accountable.
“In order to have them appear as part of the family, you have to acknowledge their slavery,” he said.
Though the state’s constitution and subsequent Indiana Supreme Court rulings declared slavery unlawful, its legacy remains to this day, Purvis said.
“We don’t have a really good reputation in this state when it comes to race relations, and I didn’t really realize it until I started doing this research,” he said. “It isn’t over. That’s the thing that is the most amazing thing to me. We are still reaping the results of this 400-year-old curse. If you speak with African Americans today, living in Indiana is not great even now. And that’s something that’s difficult to come to terms with.”