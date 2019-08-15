INDIANAPOLIS — Pumpkins, beef cattle and other attractions draw more than 10,000 visitors each year to the Smith Family Farms just outside Pendleton.
Neil Smith and his wife, Jennifer, work with Neil’s parents, Mike and Linda Smith, to ensure each visitor has an opportunity to “see what happens on a working farm.”
“We are passionate about agricultural education,” Jennifer Smith explained.
Eighteen years ago, that passion prompted her to give up teaching in the classroom and start teaching guests about agriculture through group tours at their farm and pumpkin patch.
Their sons — Mitchell, Mason and Miller — are the seventh generation on a family farm whose original deed was signed by President Andrew Jackson in the 1830s.
Mitchell and his wife, Courtney, returned to take an active role at the farm after graduating from Purdue University.
Miller, a senior at Pendleton Heights High School, wants to study animal science at Purdue and become a ruminant nutritionist — a specialist who determines beneficial diets and nutrients for cud-chewing animals such as cows and sheep.
Miller is completing his ninth year in 4-H by showing cattle at the Indiana State Fair, where the Smith family will be recognized Friday as Featured Farmers.
“I’ll get to spend every day with cattle and learn what each type of feed can do for your cattle,” Miller said.
Neil and Jennifer support his goals.
“Miller can be involved in the cattle industry even if the economics don’t work out for him to join his older brother Mitchell on the farm,” Neil said.
Miller knows a thing or two about show cattle already. In 2018 he had a prize-winning heifer at the Junior National Shorthorn Show in Madison, Wisconsin. This year he won the 4-H Supreme Showman award at the Madison County 4-H Fair.
In 2015, the Smith family partnered with other local farmers and opened The Market, which offers locally produced foods and a butcher shop in downtown Pendleton. You can purchase beef, pork, chicken, eggs, sauces and seasonings there from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
“All the employees are friends and family,” said Jennifer Smith, who helps manage the store.
On Friday, friends will work the Smith’s farm so all three generations can enjoy their special day at the state fair.
