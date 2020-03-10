ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools’ board of trustees announced Tuesday that it is negotiating a separation agreement with Superintendent Timothy Smith.
Smith’s future with the district had been the subject of speculation on social media before and after the board met in executive session three weeks ago with no ACS administrators in attendance.
Board President Pat Hill shared the results of the board’s unanimous vote in a prepared statement at Tuesday’s meeting, saying only that “we are announcing that we are in negotiations for a separation agreement” with Smith. Hill declined to elaborate on the process that led to the board’s decision.
“It just becomes a matter of separation of vision and leadership and where we want the corporation to go, compared to where he’s at,” Hill said afterward.
Smith did not attend Tuesday’s meeting and, reached later by phone, declined to comment. No one in the audience of about 75 attendees spoke about the matter during the open comments portion of the meeting.
Joe Cronk, ACS’s chief operations officer, was named interim superintendent.
“We’re going to keep moving forward, we’re going to keep doing the things that we do, we’re going to keep striving to get better,” said Cronk, who has worked in the district’s operations office for 30 years. “We’re going to collaborate with the teachers and the Anderson Federation of Teachers to try and make this place the best place we can, not only for our staff and students, but to attract a new superintendent.”
Smith was hired in May 2018 after serving nearly a year as interim superintendent. He was given a three-year contract with an annual salary of $145,000. His appointment was not unanimous, however, and in recent weeks, community members began to question the dynamics of the relationship between Smith and the board.
“It’s outside of my purview, the relationship between the board and the superintendent,” said Randy Harrison, president of the Anderson Federation of Teachers. “Our goal is to collaborate and work on things to move the district forward. I’m not privy to all the facts.”
Hill said a search for a new superintendent will take place, but added there is no timeline for naming Smith’s permanent successor.
