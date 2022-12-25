ANDERSON — Incoming Madison County Sheriff John Beeman said the transition process to his taking office Jan. 1 has been smooth.
Beeman is the first Republican to be elected sheriff since 1978; Democrat Scott Mellinger is completing his second term in the office.
“Scott (Mellinger) has been very helpful,” Beeman said Friday. “We’ve met twice, and he is sharing information and we will meet again this week.”
Beeman has named his administrative staff starting Jan. 1.
Mike Warner has been named the major and is second-in-command. Doug Beltz will be the administrative commander, and Michelle Sumpter will continue on an interim basis as jail commander.
“We’ve changed some of the job responsibilities between the major and administrative commander,” Beeman said.
About the low temperatures and snow last week, Beeman provided a little levity.
“I’m hoping this will be the only cold weather incident.”