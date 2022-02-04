CHESTERFIELD — After snowy conditions came late for most Madison County residents, snow continued to fall in most towns, Chesterfield included.
By midafternoon Thursday, Chesterfield had about 3 inches of accumulated snow, and it continued to fall heavily.
The town’s roads were covered with snow and ice, said Todd Harmeson, spokesman for Chesterfield Police Department and East Madison Fire Territory, adding that they’re very slick.
Harmeson noted that as of 4 p.m. Thursday, no weather-related accidents had been reported.
He added that workers had been plowing roads since the early morning.
“(They’re) working in the neighborhoods and the main roads. Then they’ll be treating (roads) as well.”
Anderson resident Ruth Clark owns My Little Shoppe and Coffee Bar in Chesterfield. Due to the weather, Clark initially decided to close her shop Wednesday and Thursday.
“I just didn’t want to put anybody at risk trying to get out,” she said.
Clark said she had hoped to reopen on Friday, but around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, she posted on her business page that the shop would be closed again due to inclement weather.
With the closure Wednesday, Clark also had to reschedule David Allen’s poetry reading and book signing.
“Because of the weather, we felt like it’s best (to reschedule),” she said, as people were busy preparing for the winter storm Wednesday night.
The poetry reading and book signing was rescheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 12.
Additionally, the town of Chesterfield is still asking residents to park in their driveways instead of on the side of roads. This will let snowplows easily plow neighborhood roads.
Clark noted that this was another reason why she closed her shop Wednesday and Thursday. Customers typically park in the roads.
“Where would they (park?”
Friday, Chesterfield residents can expect a high of 17 and low of 0, with possible snow flurries in the evening. Going into the weekend, Saturday will bring a high of 17 and low of 12. On Sunday, the forecast will be mostly sunny, with a high or 31 and low of 19.
