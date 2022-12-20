ANDERSON — A white Christmas doesn’t look like a dream this year.
As of Tuesday, snow was expected to arrive Thursday evening and stay until Saturday, said meteorologist Mike Ryan with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis. The amount is estimated to be 3 to 6 inches, but that could change the closer we get to Thursday.
And a winter storm watch has been expanded to all of Central Indiana.
Regardless of how much snow falls, winds carrying gusts of about 50 mph will make travel conditions difficult and even dangerous. He advised those who are traveling to reach their destinations before Thursday evening.
Jason Puma, also a meteorologist with NWS in Indianapolis, advised travelers to pay close attention to forecasts and have a plan B ready.
Temperatures will drop exponentially Friday and Saturday, with a high of 17 degrees Friday and about 7 degrees Saturday.
Even with snow available, some activities, such as building a snowman, may have to wait. Winds could add to the misery, with wind chills ranging from -15 to -24 both days, Puma said.
Frigid winds could bring frostbite, or the freezing of skin and other tissue, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include cold skin and a prickling feeling, numbness and discoloration.
Frostbite can occur in five minutes or less, according to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service.
Puma advised folks to layer up, cover any exposed skin and, as much as possible, avoid going out. If staying in isn’t an option, time outdoors should be short and interrupted by warming periods.
Those with nowhere to go can stop at warming stations, one of which is at the Christian Center, a men’s homeless shelter at 625 Main St. Men’s director Sean Harris said the center will be open to anyone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday to get warm.
Meals are served to anyone from 7 to 7:30 a.m., noon to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 5 p.m.
Regular services and the Elios Center — where folks can wash clothes, seek help from local agencies and shower — also will be available.
The Salvation Army will also be available for getting warm every day this week, including the weekend, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., major Mike Wolfe said.