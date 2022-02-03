PENDLETON – Though many residents hunkered down as the snowstorm barreled overnight into Madison County from late Wednesday through Thursday, some businesses saw a marketing opportunity.
The popular Hacienda Vieja restaurant offered an “Emergency Storm Survival Kit,” featuring some its popular meals for carryout through its Facebook page .
Weather conditions throughout Madison County continue to be urgent enough during what some have dubbed “Snowpocalyse 2022” that cancellations already are being announced for Friday when a drop in temperatures is likely to make the removal of snow and ice even more challenging.
For instance, in Pendleton, officials at Gallery 119 made the decision not only to keep their doors closed on Thursday but also to postpone the monthly First Friday Open House to Feb. 11.
Snow that was reading at 3.2 inches 8 a.m. Thursday accumulated to as much as six inches in some places as the snowfall that started late Wednesday afternoon continued throughout the day Thursday.
About 4,300 Anderson residents also awoke to the unpleasant surprise that they were without power, according to the Anderson Power & Light outage map. However, some power, including downtown, was restored shortly after 10 a.m.
Residents in Markleville also reported power outages.
The Madison County Highway Department reported nine personal injury and three property damage incidents that occurred overnight and are directly related to the snowstorm.
In anticipation of the storm, municipalities, including Anderson, Alexandria and Elwood, sent out the salt trucks Wednesday. Most school districts moved to eLearning on Wednesday, and some businesses, such as the Lincoln Square and Sally Diner restaurants and the YMCA in Elwood let customers know they would be closed on Thursday.
Even government entities that had become accustomed to operating remotely canceled meetings and shortened workdays. For instance, the Town of Pendleton announced Thursday morning it would close its office at 2 p.m., and South Madison Community Schools canceled its Board of Trustees meeting.
