ANDERSON — One of the reasons Amber Lane said she was addicted to drugs more than six years ago was a lack of wholesome activities to enjoy.
Grace House and Celebrate Recovery took care of that problem for a day on Saturday with the second annual Soberfest at Dickmann Town Center. The event attended by hundreds of people included informational booths, Narcan training and HIV testing, music, food trucks and activities for kids.
“It gives other people hope that there’s something out there to do,” Lane said. “People can have fun being sober.”
Lane’s mother, Becky Warrum, who accompanied her to Soberfest, agreed it’s important for her daughter to have activities that don’t involve drugs and alcohol in which she can engage.
“She’s got three kids to think about and needs something for them to do,” she said. “I supported her through everything she went through. It was a long journey, but I’m proud of her.”
Soberfest not only allowed attendees to celebrate their victories over addiction but also served as an opportunity for those who still struggle to ask for help.
Musicians Eric and Jillian Maitlen, founders of the Indianapolis-based group Two Eight, named for the chapter and verse of a biblical psalm, shared their story, encouraged those who still need help to seek it and for the first time sang their new song, “I’m Ready Now.”
“(Sobriety) is the decision that we both made, that my niece made,” guitarist Eric Maitlen told the crowd. “If today is your first day to do that, we want to hear about it.”
The Maitlens shared with the crowd how difficult it was to continue many of their relationships after they made the choice to be sober.
“I think we’ve lost almost every friend that we had,” Eric Maitlen said.
Jillian Maitlen echoed his assessment.
“It hurts really bad when your friends call and want to hang out and all they want to do is use,” she said. “I know I had a greater calling in my life. But God gives you a whole great community back.”
