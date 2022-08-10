ANDERSON — Invenergy has filed an appeal of the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals decision denying a request for an extension to construct a solar energy facility in Madison County.
The board of zoning appeals (BZA) in June denied the request to extend the construction deadline for the Lone Oak Solar facility from Dec. 31, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025.
Invenergy filed a request for judicial review of the BZA denial in Grant County, contending the decision was arbitrary and capricious. No hearing date has been set by the judge of the Grant County Circuit Court.
The company contends because opponents of the project challenged the original decision by the BZA to approve the solar energy facility, Invenergy couldn’t secure financing while litigation was pending.
The court document states the opponents' lawsuit was denied by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley in 2020 and the Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed that decision in 2021.
Subsequently, the Indiana Supreme Court denied transfer of the case in 2021, two years after the original special use was granted for the facility.
During the May hearing, Invenergy representatives claim the project has not changed but litigation filed by the opponents prevented obtaining the necessary financing.
The company in the appeal notes that Rachel Christenson, interim director of the county planning department, recommended approval of the extension.
Invenergy is asking the court to overturn the BZA decision to deny the requested extension, contending that no evidence was presented at the May meeting that was contrary to the requirements to request the additional two years.
The appeal also contends that BZA members John Simmermon and Curt Stephenson should have been disqualified from voting on the request.
Allegedly, Simmermon had improper communications with an owner of property in the proposed solar development before the vote. Stephenson, the appeal contends, had voiced opposition to the project showing alleged bias against the requested extension.
“As a result, the BZA lacked the requisite quorum to vote on the Modified Petition,” the appeal continues.
The BZA in 2019 voted to approve a special use for the original $110 million project that would produce 120 megawatts of electricity. The approval included a 500-foot setback from nonparticipating property owners.
It also included an extension of time for construction to start no later than Dec. 31, 2023, and increased the bond amount for the decommissioning of the solar farm to $5.6 million.