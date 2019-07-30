ANDERSON – The fate of the proposed Lone Oak Solar Farm in northern Madison County could be resolved on Aug. 29.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday tabled a vote on the proposed 120-megawatt solar farm that would be a $110 million investment from Invenergy.
The BZA approved a special use in May for the solar farm that included a 500-foot setback from nonparticipating property owners, but there is a legal question surrounding one of the three votes to approve the project.
The request returned to the BZA because Beth VanSickle, a former member of the BZA, doesn’t reside in or own property in the county.
She has been replaced on the BZA by David Kane.
The decision to delay a vote until 6 p.m. Aug. 29 was to allow Kane and newly appointed BZA member Cody Bohlander, who replaced John Simmermon, time to review the evidence and public testimony during two lengthy meetings that took place prior to the May vote.
“We’re here because of a possibility there was an invalid vote,” Plan Commission Director Brad Newman said. “That remains to be determined.”
Newman said the BZA has to make a final decision on the initial petition of Invenergy before voting on a second petition to add acreage to the project because of the 500-foot setback.
Attorney Jeff Graham said if VanSickle’s yes vote is invalidated, then the petition for the solar farm didn’t receive the necessary three votes.
“There has to be an official decision,” Graham said of the initial petition. “There are two new voting members and Kane has not completed his review.”
Bohlander said he has not received the material to review because he was on vacation.
“I recommend the meeting be continued to allow the new members to come up to speed,” Graham said.
Following the vote to set the meeting for Aug. 29, Kane asked if it was to vote on the petition and if any new evidence would be presented.
Graham said any of the BZA members could make a motion to reopen the presenting of evidence.
The second petition for the Lone Oak Solar Farm was also continued until Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. to immediately follow the decision on the first request by Invenergy.
Newman said the second request identifies additional parcels to be included in the project area, a request for a zero setback with the project area with participating landowners and additional time to complete the project.
He said there has to be a public hearing on the second request.
Katya Samoteskul, project manager for Invenergy, said the company wants to add approximately 350 acres to the project site, but that it would still only include 850 acres in total for the placement of solar panels.
Ken de la Bastide
What's Next
Who: Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals
What: Vote on special exception for proposed Lone Oak Solar Farm
When: Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.
Where: Council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
