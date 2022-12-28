ANDERSON — A moratorium prohibiting the development of large-scale solar energy facilities has been extended for another year.
The Madison County Commissioners Tuesday voted to extend the moratorium until Dec. 31, 2023, or until a new county solar energy ordinance is adopted.
The current moratorium was set to expire on Saturday.
Larry Strange, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said he hopes to have a draft of a new solar ordinance that addresses large-scale developments of 50 acres or more to be completed within the next four to six weeks.
Strange said the Plan Commission is required to conduct a public hearing on the proposed new solar ordinance.
“There is a lot of interest,” he said. “The county might want to consider outreach meetings for the public in the north and south sides of the county.”
Strange said the county could also do an online survey.
John Richwine, president of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, said he favored both the outreach meetings and the online survey.
Strange said he will submit a proposal for outreach meetings for public input at the Jan. 10 Plan Commission meeting.
Brad Newman, the former director of the Planning Department, was working on a draft of a solar ordinance starting in 2020.
That draft ordinance contained a property value guarantee, limited commercial solar farms to 20% of the prime agricultural land in the county and limited what zone classification a project would be permitted.
Large-scale solar energy projects will be permitted in area zoned for industrial use.
Solar energy projects are prohibited in any area of the county zoned for residential use and permitted with a special use in areas zoned for agriculture, conservation, residential, parks, local commercial, general and highway commercial.
The ordinance requires a 200-foot setback from adjacent property lines and requires any developer to conduct at least one community informational meeting.
Included is a property value guarantee for a residential property adjacent to a fenced boundary with the development, is a non-participating property owner and the owner wishes to participate in an agreement, and have more than one side of the property adjacent to the development.
There was a provision that a developer has to provide a performance guarantee in the form of a bond or letter of credit as financial security in the amount of 125% of the decommissioning of a solar energy project.
It also requires an economic development agreement between the developer and the county for the potential loss or shift in property taxes.
Currently, only the $110 million, 120-megawatt proposed Lone Oak Solar Farm by Invenergy remains eligible for construction in the county.
That project will not be impacted by the new solar ordinance and the project has been granted a special use for construction in northern Madison County by the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals.
The project is to be completed by the end of 2023 and the Plan Commission denied a request for a two-year extension for the project.
An appeal of the denial of the extension is pending in Grant County.