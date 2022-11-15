DALEVILLE — Going solar isn't always sunny. A recent change order willcost the Town of Daleville almost $25,000.
Monday, during the Town Council meeting, Councilman Adam Jones said a set of panels near Town Hall took more space than previously estimated.
He thought the previous space was commercially valuable and could be used for something else.
He and the contractor agreed to relocate the solar farm to a triangular-shaped lot at the southwest corner of Walnut Street and Indiana 32, which he said was a less valuable area.
Jones said the town had been negotiating about the change order's price for several weeks, during which they almost put the project on hold. Costs of about $60,000 to move the panels were being proposed.
"Essentially, we just got to the point where we just said, 'You know what. Pack your stuff up, we'll rebid this with somebody else,'" he said. "(We) finally agreed to a reasonable number, right at $21,000."
Jones' estimate came before council President Tom Roberts gave the precise figure of $24,578.
The Town Hall's building fund will pay for the change order, which Roberts said would come at no immediate cost to the town.
In a previous article, Roberts said if the town did not turn on the panels until after Jan. 1, it would receive a 30% rebate of the total project's cost from the federal government, which could help offset costs.
Jones said the rebate would come close to $100,000, which would dwarf the cost for the change order.
Councilman Steve Brogan asked what could be done to make the solar farm presentable. Jones proposed they install what he called "greenery wraps" to go around the fence, in addition to stones and low-growth trees.
Roberts wondered if they could install educational signs to teach high school students all about the panels, including about how much power is being generated.
Jones said software showing much power is being generated and other information, could be installed in a module. In a separate interview, Jones said a device plugs into the grid that sends information back to a webpage where the info can be seen.
No action was taken regarding the aesthetics of the panels.
Those leaving town for the winter, or "snowbirds," will have to pay for trash and other utilities, despite not utilizing them; the council agreed to have snowbirds pay for their usual utilities.
"It doesn't make any sense to give them a break. The trash, like they said, is in the contract, X amount of trash cans, and all they're going to pay with water is the minimum … I don't see that as a need," said Councilman Joe Scott.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Daleville Town Hall.