ANDERSON — Many local residents believe Congress is doing the right thing in moving to impeach President Donald Trump.
As could be expected, the local leaders of the two main political parties are taking a different view on the proceedings.
While many expressed hope that there will be a renewed bipartisan effort in Washington, some believe impeachment will widen the divide.
“The impeachment vote in the House and the upcoming trial in the Senate should have little impact on bipartisanship in the next few years,” said Michael Frank, a political science professor at Anderson University. “The parties in Congress are more polarized today than at any point in U.S. history, with Democrats and Republicans voting with their parties over 95% of the time.”
Frank said members who vote with the other side face pushback from their colleagues in Congress and the possibility of facing a challenger in the next primary who promises to be true to the party.
“This kind of pressure exists for all important votes, not just the impeachment vote,” he said. “There won’t be bipartisan efforts in Congress to solve our nation’s problems until the two parties stop seeing the each other as the enemy.”
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said the impeachment proceedings are a waste of time, money and effort.
“As to bipartisanship coming forward, the impeachment doesn’t help,” he said. “It furthers division among members of Congress and all Americans.”
Willis said he sees no purpose in the impeachment proceedings, characterizing them as grandstanding by the Democrat Party leadership.
“They have been attacking for four years and now want unity,” he said.
Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said she has mixed emotions about the impeachment process.
“I’m afraid it will bring more unrest to America,” she said. “(Trump) will be out of office in a few days.”
Watkins said Trump should not be allowed to run for president again in the future.
“I think this will help bring Congress together,” she said. “I believe the leadership cares about what the people want.”
Rev. Anthony Harris said Congress is doing the right thing by moving forward with Trump’s second impeachment, but it won’t be as effective as the first impeachment.
Harris said it’s possible Congress will act in a more bipartisan way in the future.
Frank said the article of impeachment the House passed accuses the president of inciting violence against the government of the United States.
“Many Republican members of the House agree with the basic facts in the impeachment article, but voted against impeachment because of the timing,” he said. “Any trial in the Senate to remove the president from office will take place after Biden is sworn in. In other words, why bother?
“It looks like a partisan play on the part of the Democrats to smear President Trump one last time,” Frank added. “Impeachment does more than remove an official from the position he or she holds. It can also prevent that official from ever holding office again.”
Harris said Trump brought to the forefront of American society a movement characterized by racial divide and hate.
“He brought the movement into the open,” Harris said of Trump. “I think he has learned his lesson. He’s only sorry for what took place after he got caught.”
Concerning Trump’s legacy, Willis said it will be that he tried to straighten out the federal bureaucracy.
“It will not be so much his personality but what he tried to do,” Willis said. “It needed to be done. The Republican Party will continue to try and effect change.
“His impeachment will always be a footnote in the history books.”
Frank said Trump had an opportunity to spend the time after he lost the election actively supporting an effective and peaceful transition of power while at the same time taking a victory lap, reminding everyone of his accomplishments in office.
“This is what other presidents have done,” he said. “Instead, he chose to undermine faith in our electoral system by denying the reality that he lost – a reality confirmed repeatedly by election officials throughout the U.S. and the state and federal courts, many of them Republicans”
Frank said that effort culminated at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6.
“As a result, his legacy will forever be linked to the insurrection at the Capitol,” he said.
Harris said Trump’s legacy will be one of chaos.
“It will be next to (Adolph) Hitler and (Joseph) Stalin,” he said. “His presidency divided the country.”
James Burgess, president of the Madison County NAACP Chapter, said there is too much attention on the Trump impeachment when there should be more focus on the future.
“The Black voters put the Democratic Party on top,” he said. “With Democrats in charge of the White House and Congress, the talk about impeachment will turn people against them.
“What do they get out of it?” Burgess asked. “Race relations is what should be talked about.”
He said most of the people that were angry wanted Trump out of office, but they’re now looking for Congress to bring about change.”
