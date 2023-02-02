ANDERSON — Property owners in Madison County will have new options to pay property taxes starting by the May 10 deadline.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved a $3,600 contract with Invoice Cloud.
Treasurer Danny Girt said Invoice Cloud will be the county’s new payment vendor.
“The taxpayers will benefit,” he said. “They will be providing additional services.”
Girt explained that taxpayers previously could set up monthly or semiannual payments for their property taxes.
He said the current vendor didn’t provide those options.
“The monthly and semiannual payments service will return through Invoice Cloud,” Girt said.
He said other payment options will be available to property owners starting this year.
Girt said the county is in the process of being able to send property tax statements to local property owners electronically instead of the through the mail.
“We want to encourage people to use the online service.”
The commissioners approved a new contract with Quality Correctional Care to improve dental services for inmates at the Madison County Jail.
Sheriff John Beeman said the county’s current dental provider charges $2,500 per month but only comes once a month.
The new service through Quality Correctional Care will charge $250 per inmate visit but will come to the jail as needed.