ANDERSON – An Anderson man has been arrested and charged with beating his mother.
David A. Smith, 30, 4600 block of Southview Drive, Anderson, was arrested Thursday by Anderson police on the following charges: Level 5 felony robbery; Level 6 felony strangulation, and Class A misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and interference in the reporting of a crime.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by APD officer Gordon Corner, he was dispatched at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday to the Southview Drive address after a neighbor reported that Smith was choking his mother.
The woman told police Smith had battered her, the affidavit stated.
The woman explained that property was missing and she believed Smith was responsible, Corner reported. She later learned the property was sold in exchange for narcotics to a person residing at the Mar-Jon Motel in Anderson, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police she went to the motel to confront her son and his girlfriend and that both punched her in the chest. As she attempted to call police, Smith took her telephone, the woman told police.
Smith then followed his mother to the Southview Drive address, and when she opened the front door, he choked her and slammed her head repeatedly into a wooden door, according to the affidavit.
The neighbor corroborated the woman's account, according to police.
Smith pleaded guilty in April 2018 to a Level 6 felony charge of theft and was sentenced to two years with 15 months to be served in the Continuum of Sanctions program. Nine months were suspended.
He was arrested again in August 2019 on a misdemeanor theft charge and was sentenced in January to 15 months in the same program.
Smith, reportedly, failed to appear in court and on April 1 was sentenced by Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley to serve 15 months of in-home detention.
Smith failed to follow the electronic monitoring guidelines and is now facing a probation violation charge, court records show.
