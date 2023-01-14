ANDERSON — A 52-year-old Anderson man died from multiple gunshots reportedly fired by his son.
Jason Lee Wade, 31, Anderson, was booked into the Madison County Jail on preliminary charges of murder, robbery and criminal recklessness Friday.
According to a news release, Jerry Wade, died from multiple gunshot wounds in the 500 block of West Second Street.
The incident has been ruled a homicide; an investigation is ongoing.
Police were dispatched at 7:28 p.m. Friday on a report of gunshots fired. When officers arrived, they found Jerry Wade suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers also found the armed suspect nearby and placed him into custody without incident.
Once the scene was secured, officers began rendering aid to Jerry Wade, who was ultimately taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to preliminary details, Wade and his son were involved in an altercation that led to the son shooting the father.
The Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene for evidence and interviewed other witnesses.