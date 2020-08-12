ANDERSON — The sounds of Motown, blues and jazz music will drift across Warren Miller Park this weekend, mingling with the aroma of fresh barbecue to provide what organizers of the fifth annual Soul Fest see as a much-needed respite for residents weary from a summer of negativity in the world around them.
“With everything going on within our country, with the racial tension and things like that, Soul Fest has always been a place of love and peace and unity in the community,” said Larry McClendon, CEO of the Redwood Foundation, which has put on the event for the past four years. “It’s always been a big family reunion, no matter what race you’re from.”
This year’s festival has been expanded to three days, Friday through Sunday, and organizers have added amusement rides to an ever-growing list of activities. In addition to the annual barbecue competition, plans this year include car and bike shows, basketball and softball tournaments, a carnival and two stages of live bands.
A second live music stage was added in part to ensure that the festival will comply with state guidelines for health and safety protocols at seasonal events. McClendon said a detailed event plan, including precautions adhering to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was submitted to and approved by the Madison County Health Department.
“I think outdoors — not just with the amount of space that people can social distance, but just the amount of air flow — is less concerning,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the Madison County Health Department. “It’s probably easier for people to get to be at an outdoor event and social distance and enjoy themselves in a more safe manner than if that were indoors at some other venue.”
As the country grapples with issues including racial justice, economic uncertainty, police brutality and ongoing concern over a resurgent global pandemic, McClendon said the message and purpose behind Soul Fest is perhaps more vital this year than ever before.
“There’s a lot of wedges out there within even families,” he said, “and we want to bridge the gap. We have events for every age group in the family, and also culture events that every race will love. It’s an event that bridges the whole community together as one... It’s needed more than ever.”
