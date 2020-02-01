FRANKTON – Wearing a hat that made her look as if she had the eyes of a fly, JoAnn Russell, team leader for “There’s a Fly in My Soup,” spooned Tuscan potato-sausage soup into a tiny sampler that was part of a flight of 10.
“There was lots of chili last year, so we wanted to try something different,” she said.
The swarm was one of 10 teams competing Saturday for top honors at No Hunger Frankton’s second annual Souper Bowl event in the Family Life Center at Frankton Christian Church. No Hunger Frankton is an organization that includes volunteers who maintain the Eagle Cupboard outside Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School, the Frankton Food Pantry at the church and the Eagle Pack ministry, which provides weekend food packs for students attending the community’s schools.
It’s one of several similar events timed to take place in Madison County and around the nation with NFL’s Super Bowl. The Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior in Alexandria will host its 20th annual Souper Bowl event Sunday following services.
The inaugural event in Frankton last year raised about $3,300.
In addition to the culinary competition, teams came up with themes and sassy names, such as the Red Hot Chili Brothers and Souper Heroes, who made a popular seafood gumbo.
“It’s not about winning. It’s about the program,” said Russell, who gets together once a month to prepare the Eagle Packs. Her mother, Mary Ann Remington, who was on the Souper Bowl team, also volunteers with the summer food program for students.
An estimated 250 people attended the event Saturday, said Jenny Hoss, who helped organize the event with Autumn McCartney and Jennifer Hicks.
“As a community, we feel very strongly about any kids going hungry. That’s not OK,” McCartney said.
Roger Brooks, pastor at Frankton Christian Church, serves on the Eagle Packs board and helped establish the Souper Bowl after seeing conversations going in that direction on Facebook. The first suggestion, he said, was to have a chili cook-off similar to the one sponsored by Red Gold in Elwood.
“We didn’t want to do that. We wanted to do something else,” he said. ”It evolved into, ‘If we do something, why don’t we do something about hunger in Frankton?’”
The Souper Bowl also is a good way to bring the community together, Brooks said.
“The community comes together and enjoys a wonderful evening, a warm soup on a cold winter night,” he said. “There’s also an element of competition that everyone enjoys.”
Dennis and Cathy Huntsinger, both retired Frankton High School teachers, said this is their first year attending the Souper Bowl but that they continue to do what they can to help students.
Dennis Huntsinger said he enjoyed sampling the different creations, including a chili made by high school principal Greg Granger.
“Since he was a former student, I think he threw some extra hot on mine,” he quipped.
