ANDERSON — A plan to mail a cellphone into the Pendleton Correctional Facility was discovered during phone conversations with an inmate, and the device was confiscated.
Kasey M. Lemmon, 41, of South Bend, is charged with two counts of Level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate. A warrant was issued for her arrest Oct. 28.
This is the second active warrant for Lemmon’s arrest. A no bond warrant was issued for her arrest related to a probation violation on a Level 6 felony theft in Elkhart County on Oct. 5.
Sean Wyatt, an investigator with the Indiana Department of Correction, said he began to investigate trafficking between Lemmon and Terrance Peterson, an inmate at the Pendleton facility on Aug. 26, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Wyatt said the day before he began to investigate the case, a cellphone was located inside a package marked legal mail. An X-ray of the package showed what appeared to be a cellphone in a hollowed-out space between paperwork.
Transcripts of telephone conversations between Lemmon and Peterson that began Aug. 17 show how they planned to smuggle the cellphone and other contraband into the facility, according to the affidavit.
During the conversations, they discuss the cellphone being mailed into the facility, how the cellphone is set up, what phone number should be used and the tracking number for the mailed package — all over the monitored phone line.
On Aug. 21, Lemmon tells Peterson she “found some drunk dude” to mail the package at a kiosk to prevent being caught mailing the package on security footage, according to the affidavit.
Lemmon told Peterson she was nervous and had searched the internet to see what the penalty is for mailing contraband into a prison.
Peterson assured her the worst thing that would happen is he would get a Class A misdemeanor charge, according to the affidavit. He said he has been in a penitentiary since 2005 and only has 15 months of his sentence left to serve and he wasn’t about to mess anything up.
Peterson decided to involve another inmate at the facility by the name of James Haggard, and Lemmon agreed to have the package delivered to Haggard, according to the probable cause.
When the package arrived, it was examined by X-ray. A black Melrose Model S9 cellphone was located in the paperwork that was labeled with the name of a Mishawaka law firm.
Authorities were unable to reach Lemmon by phone or at the address she used for her parole, according to the affidavit. Both Peterson and Haggard refused to be interviewed by authorities.
