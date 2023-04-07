PENDLETON — Administrators for South Madison Schools received approval Thursday from the board to apply for formula and competitive grants that would fund a variety of programs in the district during the next academic year.
The move will allow district officials to begin the application process as grant windows open without needing board approval for each application, according to Laura Miller, the district’s assistant superintendent for elementary curriculum and instruction.
For the current academic year, South Madison received more than $4 million in standard formula grants — which are largely based on student population and demographics — and about $365,000 in competitive grants, according to Miller. Money from grants helps fund programs such as career awareness activities, professional development and individual classroom projects.
“Each of those grants has a specific focus, so you align your content to that,” Miller said. “The competitive grants, South Madison fits some, and there are other ones we don’t fit. We have to look at whether it makes sense, whether it fits our programming.”
Miller was reluctant to speculate about how much grant money the district might obtain this year, noting that specific criteria often aren’t available until application windows open. She said the district has averaged about $125,000 a year in competitive grants over the past 11 years.
“I always try to look at what are our needs, and I keep those in mind as I hear from teachers and talk to teachers about curriculum,” she said. “I always have those in my head for what’s next.”