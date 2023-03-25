South Madison dispute reflects nationwide debate over transgender issues in schools

PENDLETON — The controversy that has embroiled South Madison Community Schools in a heated debate over student gender identity rights versus parental authority began with a two-paragraph internal email.

Sent to a group of teachers who had a student in their classes expressing a desire to be called by a different name, the memo noted that the student’s family was “not supportive of this decision” and directed that any correspondence with the parents should refer to the student by their original name.

Some South Madison parents say the message of the email has caused them to lose trust in the school administration.

“It makes you uneasy because as a parent, your children are typically your most precious gifts,” said Lauren Freeman, who has a kindergartner and a second-grader enrolled in the district.

“You’re entrusting the school system to take care of your children. When they do things like that behind your back, it makes you wonder what else they’re doing behind your back.”

The counselor who sent the email was Kathy McCord, a veteran educator who had worked in the South Madison district for 25 years. Dated Aug. 16, the email was leaked to a group of parents in late October and circulated in the community for nearly a month before it was published in a story posted on The Daily Signal, a news website funded by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

After being placed on administrative leave in January, McCord was fired by the district March 9 in a unanimous vote by the school board following a closed-door hearing that week.

McCord declined to be interviewed for this story.

Some parents said they reread the email several times, not wanting to believe that the school district was following a gender support plan that, apparently, included deliberate efforts to withhold information concerning a student from that student’s family.

Board members and district officials have insisted that no pertinent information has been withheld from the public concerning the district’s approach to handling situations in which students request gender-related accommodations at school — such as name or pronoun changes or requests for unisex bathrooms.

“We do use a gender support plan to support kids,” Superintendent Mark Hall said. “The plan is for the school, (to understand) how we can work with students to support their requests for accommodations. I think there’s some misunderstanding about what the purpose of this (plan) is.”

+3 Experts: Guarding schools against litigation can produce unforeseen consequences In addition to arousing passions on both sides of an issue fraught with political and moral overtones, the gender support plan that currently guides South Madison Community Schools Corp. staff in responding to students with questions about their gender identity presents a legal conundrum.

Board President Mike Hanna stressed that the district’s non-discrimination policy is narrowly tailored to allow a student’s request to be addressed by a different name or pronoun to remain confidential.

“That’s the only request a student can make without parental notification,” Hanna said. “Anything else results in parent notification.”

“It is never the intent of the board to keep anything from parents,” board member Buck Evans said after the board’s vote at the March 9 special meeting. Pointing to a stack of forms in front of him, Evans said anyone in attendance — as well as any member of the general public — could request a copy of the school’s gender support plan either by calling or visiting the administrative office.

“You could have had one at any time,” he said. “All you had to do was ask for it.”

Evans added that the document specifies that “there is to be a meeting with the child’s parents and/or guardians.”

However, several parents with children enrolled in the district noted the form had not been made available on the school’s website. As McCord’s email began to circulate among them, their efforts to clarify details of the district’s policy were met with what they considered unsatisfactory responses from administrators.

“We sent emails to the district, to the superintendent, to the school board members, and it was always met with no answer, no response,” said Jason Payne, whose son is enrolled at Pendleton Heights Middle School. “Literally, it was just silence.”

HELP FROM THE LEGISLATURE?

Legislation currently being considered in the Indiana General Assembly could provide more definitive guidance for school administrators in formulating and revising policies pertaining to transgender students. Two bills — one in the Indiana House, the other in the Senate — would mandate that school staff members inform parents if students request to change their names or pronouns or ask questions about their gender identity.

“Whether we agree with it or not, we would have a guideline or law to follow,” Hanna said. “All board members are sworn to follow the law, so whatever that is, we’ll follow that. ... That would give us clarity.”

Some LGBTQ+ advocates worry that the legislation would force schools to “out” students to parents who don’t support their children’s choice.

“In all of these conversations, it’s always about the parents,” said Reece Axel-Adams, a former Pendleton Heights student who has spoken at several South Madison board meetings in support of the district’s gender support policy.

“At the end of the day, it is the students who are affected by this policy. It is the students who are affected by all the backlash, and it is the students who have to every day go into school and live with that.”

BROKEN TRUST

The past six months have produced a roller coaster of emotions and concern for Payne, Freeman and other parents who have expressed a sense of betrayal at the course district officials have followed.

Some said they’ve considered pulling their children out of the district. Others acknowledge that, while legal action is being considered, a protracted court fight would do little to benefit their children who presumably could graduate before a final resolution.

“If it has to come down to that — and a few of my friends here in town have already pulled their kids from Pendleton schools — that’s not just affecting the amount of funding they get for students here, but it’s also affecting kids and their friendships that they’ve already built here,” Freeman said.

Payne said he considers the board’s current relationship with parents to be “virtually unrepairable.” He said that any efforts the board and administration undertake to mend fences in the community need to begin with “complete transparency.”

He suggested the formation of a “parent board” that would vet proposals that come before the board and provide an additional voice in policy discussions.

“It’s unfortunate that parents are always on the sidelines until it’s at their front door, and then they want to get active,” Payne said. “The way you can avoid these things is by being active and being involved and being plugged in.”