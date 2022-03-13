PENDLETON — The three government entities proposing a southern Madison County fire territory are to vote March 29 on the idea.
Fall Creek Township Board, Green Township Board and Pendleton Town Council will convene at 6 p.m. that evening at Pendleton Town Hall.
All three bodies must vote yes to establish the South Madison Fire Territory then.
The three units have conducted three public meetings to provide residents with information about the fire territory, which would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
At those meetings, Paige Sansone with financial advisers Baker Tilley said the fire territory will be phased in over three years, starting in 2023.
She said a tax rate of 3 cents per $100 of assessed value could be implemented for an equipment fund, as provided by state law.
The proposed budget for the fire territory is $2.1 million in 2023, $5.1 million in 2024 and $6.6 million in 2025.
She said residents with a home valued at $100,000 would pay about $180 more in property taxes over the first three years of the fire territory.
Pendleton Fire Chief Chris Nodine said there are no longer enough volunteers to staff the department.
Of the 46 volunteer firefighters, he said 10 work for other fire departments and 24 either don’t live or work in Pendleton.
Under the proposal, he said, the fire territory would staff full-time stations in Ingalls and Pendleton.
“Our population is expected to double in 10 years.”
Nodine said in the first year of the territory, 10 to 12 full-time firefighter would be hired and an additional 12 to 15 in the second year.
“Full-time staffing will provide a faster response time and help to lower insurance costs.”
Sansone said the creation of the fire territory would result in a shift of tax revenues from existing government entities, including the town of Pendleton, the school district and Pendleton Library.
She said projections are that South Madison Community Schools will lose $660,000 in property tax revenues from 2023 through 2025
Mark Hall, superintendent of South Madison, said school officials are not opposed to the creation of the fire territory and understand the need.
“It will impact school funding,” he said. “We can do a referendum for the shortfall in revenue loss.
“It is an election process,” Hall said. “There is no guarantee it will pass.”
He said the referendum couldn’t realistically take place until the 2024 election cycle, and no revenue would be received until 2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.