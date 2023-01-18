INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Soybean Alliance’s 24-member board is looking for new members to help oversee the organization’s investments in programs to develop new markets for the state’s soybean crop, as well as other responsibilities.
The alliance also uses funding from about 20,000 Indiana soybean farmers who contribute through a checkoff program that manages their investments.
Programming to connect with producers at events and support the environmental, social and economic stability of members’ farms also falls under the responsibility of the board, which is comprised of two members from each of four districts.
Madison County is in District 2 and is represented on the board by C.J. Chalfant of Hartford City, who is finishing his second term, and Steve Phares of Albion, who is completing his first term.
All eight seats on the board are up for election this year.
Each candidate must have paid into the federal soybean checkoff within the last two years; must certify ownership or share ownership and risk of loss of soybeans; and must complete a director expectation statement and return it to the alliance by Friday, March 3.
The alliance will distribute election ballots to soybean farmers by mail this spring, with results expected to be announced this summer.
Those interested in learning more about serving on the board can visit www.indianasoybean.com/elections or email amyers@indianasoybean.com.