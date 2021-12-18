ALEXANDRIA — Despite a court ruling allowing mandated COVID-19 vaccinations in large employers, Rep. Victoria Spartz believes it will be overturned.
Spartz, R-5th District, conducted a town hall meeting Saturday in Alexandria that attracted a large crowd of area residents.
On Friday, a federal court overturned a lower court ruling that allows President Joe Biden's mandate that large employers require workers to be vaccinated.
“The federal mandate won't stand and the Democrats in Congress don't have the votes to pass legislation to require the mandate,” Spartz said.
Spartz said the states can do a better job of providing employee protections for those opposed to the vaccination for medical reasons on religious grounds.
She said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) should not be the agency to enforce the vaccination mandate.
“OSHA shouldn't have jurisdiction,” Spartz said.
There has been an effort in the U.S. House to require Congress to vote on the Biden mandate but it has not been heard, she said.
“The only way is to go through the courts,” Spartz said.
She said the discussion should center around the ability of the president or a governor to issue emergency orders.
“The Indiana legislature is right now debating limiting the governor's ability to issue emergency orders,” Spartz said. “Emergency powers are very dangerous. We need to tighten the laws when it comes to oversight.”
She said legislation should be passed to define when emergency powers should be allowed.
“The legislature is there to be a check and balance,” she said. “They should be able to meet in special session without the approval of the governor. We can't allow emergency powers to suppress a branch of government.”
Spartz said the legislative branch at both the state and federal levels have become weakened in recent years.
“We don't have the ability to question executive orders,” she said. “There has to be policies in place to make the executive branch more accountable.”
When asked about the federal voting rights bill that is currently stalled in the U.S. Senate, Spartz said there are a lot of bad provisions included in the legislation.
“The federal government is looking for more and more power and to have a centralized government,” Spartz said. “The state need to do a better job with a legislative framework.
“If we don't have the proper procedures, we become more susceptible to fraud,” she continued.
Spartz said there should be post-election audits in every state and that it's important to maintain a paper trail of how votes were cast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.