ANDERSON — Newly elected Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, has been named to serve on the U.S. House Judiciary and Education and Labor committees.
“One of the core government functions is to protect people’s rights to Life, Liberty, and Property,” Spartz said in a press release. “Serving on both the Judiciary Committee and the Education and Labor Committee lets me defend our Constitutional rights and rule of law, advocate for greater educational opportunities for our children, and fight for the economic freedoms Hoosier workers and job creators need to succeed.”
Ranking minor member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Spartz is proven to defend the Constitution and help stop partisan efforts to weaken American values.
Spartz was elected in November to replace retiring Republican Susan Brooks in the district that includes all of Madison County.
“As someone with an enormous appreciation for our Constitution, I am honored to be selected to serve on the Judiciary Committee, dealing with many issues important to our freedoms, rights, and rule of law,” Spartz said in the release.
The Education and Labor Committee covers issues that affect Americans at all stages of life, according to ranking minority member Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-North Carolina.
“I am excited to serve on the Education and Labor committee as nothing is more important to the future of our Country than the education of our children, and it is vital to our economic strength that we ensure American workers and job creators have the freedom to succeed,” Spartz said.
Foxx said the committee deals with issues from child care to retirement.
The Republican members “will help advance forward-looking policies that give students, job creators, and workers opportunities to succeed,” Foxx said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.