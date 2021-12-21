ALEXANDRIA — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz believes any effort to reform the nation’s immigration laws is not on the horizon.
Spartz, R-5th District, said during a town hall meeting Saturday that she has been trying to find common ground with Democrats on the House Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee.
“It’s difficult because of the current atmosphere,” she said. “The Democrats don’t want to deal with immigration reform.”
Spartz said she has been to the Mexican border three times since taking office in January and believes the problem is getting worse.
“It’s a national security risk,” she said. “We don’t have enough people to patrol the border, and President (Joe) Biden is not willing to deal with the issue.”
Spartz said Texas is doing a good job of attempting to secure the border with Mexico and getting assistance from other states.
As a member of the health care policy task force, Spartz said there is a huge problem with access to health care and the costs of care.
“Government can’t control prices,” she said. “There is a huge monopoly problem with hospitals, insurance and pharmaceutical companies.
“There is no competition,” Spartz said. “We’re not improving health care values. I hope to work on this in 2022.”
She said Republicans have to present an alternative to the Affordable Care Act.
“We need to propose solutions and not just oppose something,” Spartz said. “We need to have legislation ready for if the Republicans regain control of the Congress.”
She also voiced concerns about the rising rate of U.S. inflation.
“Inflation is a tax on everyone,” Spartz said. “It hurts people on fixed and low incomes the hardest.”
She said the Biden administration’s push for the use of more electric vehicles is a policy that is not feasible.
“It doesn’t happen overnight,” Spartz said. “It takes years to build manufacturing plants.”
She said that the Social Security and Medicare accounts are going broke.
“Reckless spending is increasing the inflationary pressures,” Spartz said. “People in Washington are living in a bubble. Most have never had to work in real life.
“There is all this drama,” she said of legislation being proposed by the Biden administration. “Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi puts pressure on Democrats to vote for certain bills.”
