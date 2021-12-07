ANDERSON — Rep. Victoria Spartz believes the legislative branches at both the federal and state level have to exercise more power during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spartz, a Republican who represents Indiana’s 5th District, said during an interview Monday with The Herald Bulletin that President Joe Biden’s proposal to mandate vaccinations for employees of larger private businesses is a bad idea.
“It’s not just a bad idea from the federal government to require employees to be vaccinated, but it is against the Constitution,” she said.
“There is no legal authority to have such a large mandate,” Spartz said. “I think a lot of people will lose jobs in positions where we need people.”
She said police officers and nurses are losing their jobs, adding that the federal government should not be forcing people to do things that will cost them their jobs.
“It usually backfires,” Spartz said. “You have to communicate and explain everything. Everything has a cost and benefit, so you have to explain the potential benefits and drawbacks.”
Whether or not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a decision people should make with their doctor, she said.
Spartz believes any vaccination mandate by the federal government should be approved by Congress.
“In the education committee, we had a discussion about the mandate,” she said. “If the majority party thought it was important, they should pass legislation.”
Spartz also supports the Indiana General Assembly’s efforts to limit the governor’s ability to declare public health emergencies.
“I totally agree we need the right checks and balances between the branches of government,” she said. “Any governor or president likes to exercise powers, but the legislative branch has to exercise (its) powers to represent the people.”
Spartz said as a member of the Indiana Senate in 2020, she was a proponent of passing checks and balances over the governor’s emergency powers and requested a special session.
“My governor is a Republican, but I still felt it was the right thing to do,” she said of limiting the governor’s ability to declare a public health emergency. “The governor overstepped his authority.”
Spartz said legislators have a lot of powers that are not being exercised, and that’s allowing the executive branch to get stronger.
Concerning the pending Build Back Better legislation being sought by President Biden, Spartz said the challenge is the level of uncontrolled, not just wasteful, spending.
“It has become inflationary, and inflation is a regressive tax and it hurts the lower- and middle-class people the most,” she said.
Spartz agreed the nation needs to have high-speed internet access and good roads and bridges.
“We need to do all of these things,” she said. “We’re paying for infrastructure improvements with gimmicks in accounting by using already bankrupted programs.
“Instead of shoring up programs, we’re spending money on infrastructure,” Spartz said. “It’s an irresponsible way to run government.”
