PENDLETON — The serving of a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Florida estate was just political, according to Rep. Victoria Spartz.
Spartz, R-5th District, conducted a town hall meeting Saturday at the Pendleton Public Library that attracted a large group of people.
Spartz and other Indiana Republicans met with Trump a few days after the search warrant was served.
“The meeting was scheduled before hand," she said. “It's just political and getting the FBI involved is very dangerous. It shouldn't happen.”
Spartz said the issues could have been resolved without the serving of the search warrant.
“No one should be treated like that,” she said. “The Democrats should be showing they can govern, which they aren't doing a good job.
“How much energy have they spent on attacking him,” Spartz said. “I believe he's getting used to it.”
An accounting should be provided on why the search warrant was sought and issued, she said.
“We can't have a police state,” she said.
Spartz said people are becoming afraid of the government and coming after individuals instead of protecting rights.
Responding to a question concerning requiring weapons manufacturers to provide safety features, Spartz said the country can manage with the features already in place.
“The Second Amendment is an important right,” she said of the Constitutional Amendment allowing citizens to own weapons.
“There is a lot of crime and you may not be able to get a police officer there in time,” Spartz said. “People need to be in a position to defend themselves.”
Concerning the mood in the U.S. Congress, Spartz said the country is divided and no one wants to deal with the challenges.
“There is the price of gas, inflation, open borders and the war in Europe,” she said. “I blame Congress for not providing checks and balances.
“It's not healthy to be divided,” Spartz said. “We need to be willing to debate the issues and try to find common ground.”
She is working in a bipartisan manner on health care reform measures and in the judiciary committee when it comes to government surveillance.