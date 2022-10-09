ANDERSON — As he explained why he and about 30 other people had assembled outside the Anderson City Building on a chilly Saturday morning, Rev. Anthony Harris recalled the landmark civil rights marches of the mid-1960s.
“They were never ever able to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge until everybody came together,” Harris said.
Bringing the city’s residents together across ethnic, demographic and economic lines was a main theme that speakers touched on before and after marchers made the quarter-mile trek across the Eisenhower Bridge.
“We have everyone wanting to point out the differences in our lives, but I say we have a lot in common,” Vaughn Walker, pastor at New Life Christian Church in Anderson, told the group. “We have a lot of similarities, and that’s where we meet and we change this community.”
The annual Reconciliation Walk, which first took place in 2016, is the product of a collaboration between two groups of pastors in the city, Harris said. Members of the Concerned Ministers and the Concerned Clergy of Anderson Association meet regularly throughout the year, he said, to pray together and discuss a variety of issues that they believe are dividing the city.
“Both groups have been meeting together for many years for picnics and other things,” Harris said. “We just want to bring it all the way to the community, from the west side to uptown, to say that we need to do things together.”
North Anderson resident Steve Kapuscinski attended the march for a second consecutive year. He said he and others believe that a lack of candid communication among different groups in the city is at the heart of many sources of conflict.
“It needs to be about coming together,” Kapuscinski said. “Not looking at ourselves from the perspective of, what do I see on the outside of a person, but trying to learn about the inside of a person, what’s in them, what feelings, emotions, concerns that they bring to the mix of things.”
Shortly before the walk began, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. addressed the group and reminded them that “we all have much more in common than we have that splits us apart.”
Progress, Walker noted, will be made when people become intentional about focusing on their similarities and stepping out of their comfort zones to exchange ideas with those with whom they may not always agree.
“That’s what today is about — all of us coming together, starting this foundation and affecting the community,” Walker said.
Harris said that, while the city may face ongoing challenges in attracting and retaining new industries while adapting to an ever-evolving economic climate, a sense of unity among its residents must be paramount.
“Right now, we need to be together in everything that we do,” he said. “If we’re not, Anderson is not going to rebound. But we have the capacity and the strength and the will to do just that — to rebound.”