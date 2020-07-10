ANDERSON – Following a lengthy discussion on a proposed ordinance calling for police reforms, the Anderson City Council established a special committee to address police reform.
The city council Thursday passed through one of three required readings an ordinance that would restrict arrest procedures by officers, require body and in-car cameras and outline disciplinary measures.
Lance Stephenson, president of the city council, established a special committee to get input from several different segments of the local community.
He wants the committee to consist of nine members, including local pastors and community activists.
Stephenson named to the committee Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes, Councilman Jon Bell, community activist Lindsay Brown, Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, city attorney Paul Podlejski, and council attorney Rosemary Khoury.
A public meeting has been set for July 21 at 6 p.m. at a location to be determined.
The proposed ordinance was passed on first reading unanimously.
Podlejski and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. both informed council members that the ordinance as drafted is not legal because state law specifies the safety board oversees policies and discipline for the police and fire departments.
Anderson said the Fraternal Order of Police has certain rights that would be violated if the ordinance is approved.
“We want our people protected,” he said. “If we have bad people in the department, we want to get rid of them.”
Anderson said there are a lot of red flags in the proposed ordinance.
“When you put absolutes in law enforcement, that is a concern,” he said of the restrictions used on arrest procedures. “We are making split-second decisions. The ordinance has absolutes.”
Podlejski and several members of the city council indicated that reforms are needed.
Podlejski said the city ordinance cannot circumvent the state law that the safety board determines policies and discipline of public safety employees.
A companion resolution was tabled by the council.
Brown, who helped draft both the ordinance and resolution, asked that three sections of the resolution be removed because it duplicated wording included in the ordinance.
Brown said he wants the resolution to focus on requests by the council to Broderick to allow the Civilian Review Board to hear complaints of excessive force used by police officers and the capability of making a recommendation to the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
The resolution also requests the administration to create a database accessible by the public of use of force incidents; implement diverse hiring practices for all city departments; and reestablish and fund the Social Status of Black Males Committee.
