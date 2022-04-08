ANDERSON — Greeted with a sword arch by the Anderson High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, more than 45 special education students and a handful of their peer tutors were able to enjoy a night of dancing and music at AHS’ 13th special education prom Thursday.
Two brothers, Devon and Jeffery Coleman, flew solo to the prom and came to enjoy a fun night with their friends.
“It’ll be my last prom. I’ll be graduating this year,” said Devon, who is a senior.
Jeffery, a junior at AHS, noted that this is his third time attending the prom.
When asked what their favorite part of the prom was, the brothers responded in unison “dancing.” They both enjoyed being able to hang out with their friends and have fun.
Debbie Smith, special education teacher at AHS, has headed the prom for the past 12 years. She decided that this year’s theme would be neon and got most of her ideas from sites like Pinterest.
She explained that the prom was free for the students to attend.
“We don’t ever charge the kids. A lot of them wouldn’t be able to go if we did,” she said, noting that they encourage every special education student at AHS to attend if they can.
Students were able to get their photo taken with their date or with their friends at the photo booth, partake in line dances including the Cupid Shuffle and the Wobble, and enjoy a variety of refreshments. Smith noted that most of the refreshments were donated by the community or by teachers at the high school.
Earlier in the school day on Thursday, Paris Raymore told her teacher that she was excited for the prom and that she was going to be wearing high heels. However, 30 minutes after the prom started, she had opted to go barefoot, as most girls did by the end of the night.
There were also raffle prizes at the event that the students had a chance at winning.
One of the winners was Devon, who won a basket filled to the brim with prizes, including a Squishmallow stuffed animal, an activity book, art supplies and candy.
Aside from the students, numerous staff from AHS were in attendance, including principal Scott Shimer. Even Smith got out on the dance floor during the Cupid Shuffle.