ANDERSON – Plans for the opening of a third apartment development on the Wigwam property in downtown Anderson have been approved.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday approved a special exception for the project. Last week the city’s plan commission approved the primary plat.
BWI through its new company Building and Impacting Communities Inc. plans to construct a $12.9 million building on property to the southeast of the historic Wigwam complex.
Kevin Brown II, a BWI representative, said this is the third phase of the development of the Wigwam property and there are more phases planned for the future.
He said the intention is to break ground in October and have the project completed by November 2024.
“It’s important for us to develop affordable housing in Anderson,” Brown said.
The project was awarded $1.2 million in tax credits and $750,000 in development funds by the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority over 10 years.
The plan is to construct an L-shaped building with 20 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom apartments.
Brown said 10 of the apartments will be made available for public housing vouchers.
BWI opened the 44-unit Fieldhouse Apartments at a cost of $12.2 million in 2019 and the 130-unit $23.5 million Sweet Galilee complex in 2022.
The new development will be called Home Court at the Wigwam.
Concerning the iconic Wigwam complex and connected classroom space, BWI representative Vince Smith said earlier this year there continues to be interest in the Wigwam.
There are conversations taking place to open a grocery store in the Wigwam, he said.
Eventually the plan is to add some apartments in the area above the Jane Pauley Community Health Center.
That development would be known as “Courtside.”
Smith said you can’t have the Wigwam without having basketball games in the facility.
“We have constant interest from minor basketball agencies and teams in calling this their home court,” he said. “We’re working with them and making sure when it opens it’s done right.”
The historic Wigwam has been closed since 2012, and several times its future was unknown.
There was a group of investors interested in obtaining the building in 2014, but the deal fell through when the financing could not be arranged.
With the ACS board poised to demolish the gym and adjacent classrooms, a last-minute agreement was negotiated involving the school system, the Anderson Economic Development Department and BWI Properties of Indianapolis.
Those negotiations resulted in Wigwam Holdings obtaining ownership of the building, along with the surrounding athletic fields and parking lots.
ACS provided $630,000 in an escrow account for repairs.