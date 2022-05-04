ANDERSON — Two special exceptions were approved by the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals for new business developments.
The Board of Zoning Appeals approved the request of Hany Botros and St. Mary’s LLC for the special exception for the opening of a used car lot on property that had previously used by automotive businesses.
The half-acre is located on the northeast corner of East 18th Street and East Lynn Street.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the property was zoned in 1987 for a used car lot.
He said Unlimited Auto Sales will be allowed to have 20 cars at a time for sale on the property.
Stires said the entrance will be off East Lynn Street and Botros has agreed to install sidewalks on the west side of the property.
As required, the business will have to install privacy fences on the east and north sides of the property that border residential properties.
The business will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The car lot will sell vehicles ranging from 2010 to 2021.
Botros said he is planning to pave the lot and to open as soon as possible.
The BZA approved a special exception for a truck terminal requested by Gurinder Singh and Path to Prosperity on 1.7 acres in the 5900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
The property is located between the existing Royal Flush plumbing business and the Carter Trucking parking lot.
Stires said there will be parking for 49 trucks and there will be no employees on site.
Singh said his brother owns a trucking company with 200 trucks and the terminal will be used for overnight and weekend parking.
He said the trucking company does considerable business with the Anderson Nestle’ plant.
“We’re ready to open,” Singh said.
He agreed to install sidewalks along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard within two years.