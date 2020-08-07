ANDERSON – The prosecuting attorney for Ripley County in southeastern Indiana has been named as the special prosecutor in the case of Evan Broderick.
Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem appointed Richard Hertel to serve as the special prosecutor on July 30 at the request of the Madison County Prosecutor’s office.
Broderick, the son of Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick, was arrested by Edgewood Police on July 9 on a Level 6 felony charge of operating a vehicle with a previous conviction in the past seven years; a Class A misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated; and a Class B misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Hertel, a Republican, was first elected prosecutor in Ripley County in 1998 and was re-elected to a sixth term in 2018.
He was named a special prosecutor in 2019 in St. Joseph County to investigate a police action shooting incident.
According to the Edgewood Police Department, officers received a call that a mailbox had been hit on Sunset Drive at approximately 9 p.m. on July 9.
A witness gave police a description of the vehicle involved and a license plate number.
Police officials said Broderick’s car was found in the driveway of his residence and that there was damage to the vehicle.
Broderick didn’t admit to driving the car and was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. He was detained at the hospital and not free to leave, according to police.
A probable cause affidavit states Broderick was found passed out in his yard next to the vehicle.
The court document said the 2017 Cadillac had damage to the bumper, hood and passenger side consistent with the crash.
Broderick denied driving and being in a crash but supplied no information as to an alternate driver or cause of the damage, the affidavit states.
There is a disciplinary case pending against Broderick at the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission for his arrest in 2018. No hearing date has been set in that case.
Broderick entered pleas of guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and leaving the scene of an accident in 2018.
He received a suspended sentence. Broderick resigned as an assistant city attorney in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.