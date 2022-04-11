ANDERSON — Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has determined no charges will be filed against a member of the Purdue University Police Department accused of excessive force.
Cummings was appointed special prosecutor in the case involving Purdue student Adonis Tuggle, who claimed officer Jon Selke battered him and used excessive force.
In his report issued Monday, Cummings said that on Feb. 4, Tuggle was involved in a domestic incident with his former girlfriend, and a passerby called police.
Cummings notes that three times on the officer’s bodycam video, Selke requested Tuggle to move to the back of the vehicle where his girlfriend was sitting in the driver’s seat.
The video footage shows Selke placed a handcuff on Tuggle’s right wrist, and Tuggle began fighting with the officer.
“Officer Selke used reasonable force to overcome Mr. Tuggle’s resistance and avoided a potentially dangerous situation,” Cummings wrote. “At no time did Officer Selke choke Mr. Tuggle.
“Officer Selke placed his forearm on Mr. Tuggle’s chest and briefly on the side of his neck until assisting officers arrived,” the report states.
Cummings said Tuggle released his own video that failed to depict his own behavior. which necessitated police use of force.
“His (Tuggle) tactic was effective in provoking passion and deflecting criticism of his behavior,” Cummings said.
In the report, Cummings said that Selke and Purdue University didn't file charges against Tuggle, in accordance with the wishes of the victim.