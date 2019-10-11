ANDERSON — Imagine a place where a little girl’s giggle can raise every hair on your arm, a maze of terror where nightmares live and ear-piercing shrieks — mostly your own — fill the air.
If you are having trouble picturing it, head over to Stillwell Manor. The madness inside is sure to spark your imagination.
Located in the old Applewood Cinema, 1704 E. 60th St., the 33,000-square-foot building is packed with a virtual swamp, human butcher shop and frights to delight even the most seasoned of horror lovers.
Josh Smith, director of marketing and advertising, said the haunted attraction has been voted as a premier haunted attraction in the Midwest and draws customers from Ohio, Kentucky and across the state.
He said Stillwell Manor began as a fundraising attraction during the Halloween season and later transitioned into a permanent attraction.
Smith said they donate to a number of charities throughout October including Rupert Boneham’s Rupert’s Kids and Madison County Special Olympics. Oct. 17 is Haunters Against Hate Night with proceeds going to Outreach Muncie, a resource center for LGBTQ youth and their allies.
“Those are our big charity events,” Smith said.
Other special activities include its third annual Haunted Bus Tour with Greek’s Pizza that includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and an interactive bus ride Saturday from the pizzeria to Stillwell Manor. For more information visit the Stillwell Manor Facebook page.
Stillwell Manor is an indoor attraction with three separate haunted homes included in its admission price. Smith said during the offseason they also have “A Krampus Nightmare” in December, “Cupid’s Curse” in February and Monsters Mayhem in the spring.
“We have a blast,” Smith said.
Stillwell Manor is open from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays; and 7:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $25 each and $35 for VIP passes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.