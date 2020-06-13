ALEXANDRIA – Periodic breezes on a cooler-than-normal June day didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of those who took to the water Saturday as the Alexandria City Pool opened.
The pool became the only public one in Madison County to open as Indiana gradually emerges from nearly three months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, most of the state moved to Stage 4 of a planned five-stage reopening process. Stage 4 includes more entertainment options – movie theaters, bowling alleys, water parks and similar facilities.
“We did have to push back our opening day, but we’re working really hard to do everything that we can to keep everyone safe,” said Cassidy Garner, who is managing the pool at Beulah Park this season.
Garner described a variety of precautions, including Plexiglas divider panes at the front desk, hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility, and enhanced, frequent cleaning procedures during the day and after hours.
Officials also have removed deck chairs to encourage social distancing and as an additional sanitary measure. Masks are suggested for those on the pool deck but are not required.
“Obviously, we don’t want people swimming with the masks – that is a hazard. But if you feel comfortable with a mask on, if you want to do that, that’s totally a personal decision,” Garner said.
Saturday afternoon, as temperatures climbed sluggishly above 70 degrees, about 50 people roamed the pool deck. Some followed the cues of lifeguards in plunging off the diving board, and others squealed with delight as they flew down the pool’s water slide.
“I feel like they opened at just the right time,” said 12-year-old Terren Turner of Alexandria. “This town isn’t really that big. Today on the first day, there’s really not that many people here.”
Lifeguard Aubrey McCann said the pool’s opening provides a needed sense of normalcy in the town after state-issued stay-at-home orders kept many people indoors for much of the past several weeks.
“It’s good that they’re opening,” McCann said. “It kind of gives kids a chance to get their energy out after they’ve been kept up in their house since the whole quarantine thing.”
Garner and other staff members suspected that the cool weather likely kept numbers down, despite a decision to offer free admission for the first two days. In following state-sanctioned guidelines, the pool is open at 50% capacity – about 175 patrons at a time, Garner said – until at least July 4.
“We’ve had people really surprised and happy that we’re opening,” Garner said. “It is later in the season, but they’re just happy that we’re opening in general.”
