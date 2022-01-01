ANDERSON — Van Ketterman believes the world needs more people like Keith Olson.
Ketterman said Olson, a former co-worker at Guide Lamp and an occasional card-playing opponent, leads a staff of more than 60 volunteers at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Anderson. The Catholic lay organization has for nearly 40 years been a mainstay among the city’s nonprofits, offering a variety of assistance to anyone in need.
“He has worked there for quite awhile with no pay and devoting a lot of time,” Ketterman said. “He is just a really, really good man. It breaks Keith’s heart to see someone without anything.”
Ketterman, his wife Patty and Harry Fehrman, a retired teacher, appreciate Olson’s commitment to helping others, noting that working with an organization like St. Vincent de Paul offers an ideal outlet for Olson to put his talents into action.
“It takes a special person to do what Keith does,” Ketterman said. “You just don’t find that in a lot of people. He truly has a good heart.”
Fehrman said Olson has a single-minded attitude toward his volunteer work, adding that he faithfully researches needs in the community in order to help the organization become more efficient in meeting those needs.
“He’s a very dedicated worker and does an excellent job,” Fehrman said. “He does a very good job in…following leads and getting people the help that they need.”
Olson is quick to direct any recognition toward his fellow volunteers, who he said are the main reason St. Vincent de Paul has been able to help more than 600 low-income families this year.
“The people that I work with do an outstanding job just as volunteers,” he said. “We all try to do the best we can, and there’s no money involved. We’re out there because we want to do it, and that’s the spirit I see. We’re there and we try to help everybody.”
