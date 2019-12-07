ANDERSON — Deborah Stapleton is on the clock.
For Christmas last year, her family gave her a digital clock that is counting down to her retirement as director of the Anderson Museum of Art on December 31.
“Every once in a while one of my family members will text me and say, ‘OK, what’s it say?” Stapleton said.
She first came to Anderson from her hometown of Kansas City to study at Anderson University. After earning a degree in sociology and museology with minors in speech and art. She took a job with the Montgomery County Historical Society in Dayton, Ohio.
But she soon returned to Anderson and has been at the museum for 39 years.
“I think one of the reasons why I’ve stayed is every time I’ve been going to leave, some project or some new thing would come along that I would want to stay,” Stapleton said.
One of those projects was moving the museum from 8th Street to its current location in the Carnegie Building, which had housed the Anderson Library.
The building had sat empty for almost nine years and suffered significant water damage.
“That made it more challenging but more gratifying,” Stapleton said. “The other thing I like about the fact we were able to restore it ... now new generations are finding a relationship with this building.”
Some of her other accomplishments she fondly remembers are programs with the local schools like “The Art Lady,” where volunteers would go into the schools to talk about an artist and provide the school with a reproduction of the artist’s work for display.
Some exhibits she was able to bring to town include an exhibition of Jacob Lawrence’s Harriet Tubman series and an exhibition on cartoonist Charles Schultz.
She also worked to showcase Midwestern and local artists.
“There are just so many stories of the lives that have been touched (by the museum),” Stapleton said. “I think that’s the most important thing is to give people chances and opportunities.”
Stapleton’s plans to take it easy for her first few months of retirement, and she intends to stay here.
“I’m staying in Anderson,” she said. “I may be gone more often on trips or whatever but I don’t plan to leave the area.”
She has a passion for jewelry making and could see using that to benefit local nonprofits with pieces to commemorate an organization’s milestones with a portion of the proceeds to go to the organization.
Down the road, she might also consider working as an interim museum director on a short-term basis.
“It sounds like a lot of work but it also sounds very intriguing to get to use your knowledge and your skills but to get to go someplace else for three months or four months,” Stapleton said.
The field of candidates to replace Stapleton has been narrowed, but a replacement hasn’t been named yet.
“I’ve been very very fortunate that I have had a career that I have loved and I still have a passion for and not everybody gets that opportunity,” Stapleton said. “Also, the Anderson and Madison County communities have been so supportive of this organization and very supportive of me and I appreciate that.”
