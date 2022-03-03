For Anderson residents Dan and Pam Wickens, the national anthem has a personal meaning.
Their son, Eric Wickens, was a musician who sang the "Star-Spangled Banner" at many sports and community events using his resonant baritone voice. He was chosen as the “Official Voice of the Indy Fuel” hockey team and sang the anthem before every game for three seasons.
Eric started performing at St. Mary's Elementary School in Anderson and later in the Highland High choir and Purdue Glee Club. He was well-known also for his performances with the Indianapolis Opera Chorus.
After singing the anthem at a baseball game in Westfield on Aug. 12, 2017, Eric walked off the field and collapsed of a massive heart attack. Less than 45 minutes later, he was pronounced dead at the age of 48. He was survived by his wife, Kelly Wood, and son, Quinten.
Eric once said, “Working with the Indy Fuel has been a wonderful, unique opportunity. Being the official voice for the Indy Fuel by performing the national anthem bridges arts and sports.”
At the time of Eric's death, Indy Fuel owner Jim Hallett said in a press release, “Over the last three seasons Eric has shared his tremendous talent with countless fans, staff members and players at Indiana Farmers Coliseum and his friendly demeanor, passion for his craft and his unforgettable voice will be greatly missed.”
On National Anthem Day five years later, “Eric’s memory is still alive,” said his father, Dan Wickens.
— David Sumner
