ANDERSON — An initiative designed to connect local farmers and their products with consumers recently marked its fifth anniversary, and plans remain in place for it to expand.
Indiana Grown, a program run by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, has seen its membership grow to more than 1,600 farms and small businesses involved in producing or processing agricultural goods, including a dozen in Madison County.
"Indiana is home to so many hardworking Hoosiers who grow or make high-quality products," said state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield. "Whether it’s an individual who turned their beekeeping hobby into a small business, or a family that dedicates their livelihoods to raising and selling beef, a number of Hoosiers benefit from becoming Indiana Grown members."
The program, established by the Indiana Legislature in 2014 under a bill co-authored by Cherry, also works to connect schools, hospitals and grocery stores with local suppliers, allowing for more locally sourced options in each of those markets.
"I'm certain there are several in our community who would benefit from this free initiative, and I encourage them to visit Indiana Grown's website and learn more," Cherry said.
The program’s website contains local shopping guides, recipes, maps showing nearby farmers markets and other resources to help keep the idea of buying local front and center for consumers, Cherry said.
“It gives you resources as far as how to build your business, where you can get loans, you get all sorts of stuff,” said Esther Woschitz, who owns Essential Desserts and Food Co., a wholesale bakery in Lapel. “It’s super important that I’m a part of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.