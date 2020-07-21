ANDERSON – Residents of Indiana’s long term care facilities who have been isolated from family and friends since the coronavirus pandemic hit can now have visitors.
Miichigan resident Frank Taylor said his sister is a resident of Providence Anderson and he wants the visitations to be stopped.
“Providence has done a good job of controlling any possible outbreaks,” he said. “A mandate would jeopardize all the good work they have done.”
Taylor said the mandated visitation is a political move and that Vice President Mike Pence influenced Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“This needs to come to light,” he said of the visitation. “These are the people in the most vulnerable population. This is a public health issue and unfortunately they could kill some people.”
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said the state issues guidelines for long term care facilities.
“I’m sure they have looked at all of the data,” she said. “We’ll see how it goes. It’s a tough call but everyone needs to make sure the safety precautions are being followed.”
Grimes said residents of the long term care facilities have been kept in isolation for a long time.
“There is an increased risk,” she said. “But they have been kept from their loved ones for many months. We can’t ignore the impact on their mental health and emotional outlook.”
Zachary Cattell, president of the Indiana Health Care Association, said Tuesday the state encouraged outside visitation starting on June 3 and indoor visitation as an opinion beginning on July 17.
“The guidelines included activities like hair salons and excursions away from the facilities,” he said.
Cattell said the guidelines included no new positive coronavrius cases for 14 days and appropriate personal protection equipment for staff and visitors.
“The Indiana State Department of Health wants outdoor visitation to continue and indoor visitation with certain guidelines,” he said. “The state has provided good guidelines following the recommendations of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).
Cattell said there was a concern that over the July 4 holiday long term care facilities would be inundated with visitation requests.
“The state was supposed to move to Stage 5 of the pandemic recovery, but we’re not at Stage 4.5,” he said. “We expected an official change last week but none was announced.”
The state wants long term care facilities to allow four hours of visitation, six days each week.
“It can be a mixture of indoor and outdoor visitation,” Cattell said. “There is no specific mandate. The state believes the risk of contracting the virus is still a concern.
“But residents have been in social isolation for months,” he said. “It does have an impact on their mental health.”
Cattell said each facility has to be evaluated on a case by case basis in terms of what is taking place in each community.
“There is a wide range of options,” he said. “If there is a surge in a particular county no visitation will be allowed.”
Cattell said Wayne County has decided not to allow indoor visitation.
The facilities that are allowing indoor visits are reporting it is going “quite well” with safety precautions being taken like time limits, the wearing of masks, social distancing and scheduling visits, he said.
Some facilities are only allowing one family member to make visits.
“It’s all up to the facilities' discretion,” Cattell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.