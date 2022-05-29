ANDERSON — Democratic Party candidates running for state and local offices will conduct a town hall meeting this week in Madison County.
The candidates taking part in the Thursday town hall at Millcreek Civic Center are Terri Austin, running for re-election in Indiana House District 36; Destiny Wells, running for Indiana secretary of state; Jeannine Lee Lake, running for the 5th District U.S. House seat; and Joey Cole, running for Madison County sheriff.
The scheduled 90-minute session will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Democratic Party has invited representatives of both the Republican and Libertarian parties to attend.
There is no set agenda, but candidates will address questions from area residents.
According to a news release, Democrats plan to address kitchen table issues important to voters, including topics such as inflation, law enforcement funding, education and broadband access.
“In order to truly represent Hoosiers and restore balance to every level of government in Indiana, it’s imperative for voters from all walks of life to hear from the leaders of our political parties about the important issues of the day — and also ask questions directly to the people who seek to serve us," said Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.
"It’s my hope that through this town hall series, some decency and understanding can be restored in our political conversations — even when we disagree.
“This is the seventh time the Indiana Democratic Party has embarked on a statewide tour," Schmuhl continued. "With leaders like Tom McDermott and Destiny Wells headlining this effort, Democrats are eager to share our plans on how we will create a better future for Hoosier families in all 92 counties.”
McDermott, mayor of Hammond, is running for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Sen. Todd Young.