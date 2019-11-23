ANDERSON – An audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts was critical of the city of Anderson paying tuition costs.
The audit has not been made public by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, and it won’t be posted until Monday at the earliest.
The audit report was delivered to Anderson City Council President Rebecca Crumes on Thursday. She then distributed the audit to all the council members, and it was also made available to local residents.
Elected officials sign a certificate that they won’t release the findings of an audit until they are made public by the state agency.
Aside from their official response to the Indiana State Board of Accounts, there were no additional comments on the audit by city officials on Friday.
The audit states that in 2017 and 2018 the city paid tuition costs in the amount of $25,623 for master’s degree classes for the deputy city controller.
The deputy controller terminated employment with Anderson on June 8, 2018.
In their response, city officials state the payment of tuition was allowed for within city policies.
A total of $6,010 was spent from the city’s general fund and from the slot machine wagering fund and $19,613 from the four utility departments.
In the report the Indiana State Board of Accounts is not seeking reimbursement to the city accounts by any individual.
“Documentation of how the percent breakdown was determined was not presented for the audit,” the report says of the 23% paid from city funds and 77% from the utilities. “In addition, tuition payments were posted to the utilities’ line item ‘office supplies and expenses.’”
The audit indicates Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., Controller Doug Whitham, Personnel Director Tom Brown and David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, determined the paying of the tuition was appropriate under an existing city policy.
No written documentation of the determination was presented to the auditors.
The audit cites a city personnel policy on the promotion of training and development of employees, but there is no mention of paying for tuition related to an employee obtaining a degree in higher education.
The policy also doesn’t define what is meant by “employee development programs” and “career development programs,” according to the audit.
The Anderson City Council in 2006 approved an ordinance to provide $2,500 in tuition assistance to an employee to be determined by a committee consisting of the city controller, city attorney, human resources director and two members of the city council.
That ordinance doesn’t allow for the city to make tuition payments directly to a university, and the benefit paid to the deputy city controller was not included in a salary ordinance or labor contract, the audit found.
In similar official responses to the Indiana State Board of Accounts by Broderick, Whitham and Eicks, the city said the Personnel Policy and Procedures section states that department heads shall provide active leadership in developing employees under their supervision.
“In that capacity, among other things, the department head shall budget sufficient funds to secure needed career development,” the city’s official response states.
The letter said it was determined further training and career development of the deputy city controller would benefit the city.
“The city agreed to pay the tuition costs associated with the training of the deputy controller,” the response reads.
The letter states that at the time, the deputy city controller was spending the majority of her time on utility matters and the splits were determined based upon times spent in the areas of her work.
“Upon learning of the State Board auditor’s questions regarding these payments, the city provided to the auditor’s a copy of the personnel policy that authorizes payment for training of employees,” the letter continued.
