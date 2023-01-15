INGALLS — For the second time in two years, the Indiana State Board of Accounts was critical of the financial management of the town of Ingalls.
The state agency released the audit for 2019 through 2021 earlier this month, issuing a separate report to highlight problems in the fiscal operation.
Kip Golden, Ingalls clerk/treasurer, did not submit a written response to the state agency.
Golden did not return a telephone call Friday seeking comment on the state audit.
The audit found that during the two-year period, Ingalls paid $7,849 in penalties and $1,845 in interest to the Indiana Department of Revenue for the late remittance of sales taxes collected.
“Failure to pay claims or remit taxes in a timely manner could be an indicator of serious financial problems which should be investigated by the unit,” the report states. “Any penalties, interest or other charges paid by the unit may be the personal obligation of the responsible official or employee.”
The previous audit cited a payment of $64,967 to the Indiana Department of Revenue to pay past-due Utility Receipt taxes unpaid from 2013 to 2015, for which the state agency was unable to determine the amount of penalties and interest paid.
The most recent audit found that of the 15 debit card disbursements reviewed, eight were not approved for payment by the Town Council. It also determined that 12 didn’t have the proper documentation and that no log was being maintained to detail the purchases.
The state agency also said in the audit that there were disbursements in the general fund in 2020 of $277,439, which exceeded the appropriations, and $157,236 above the appropriations in the Motor Vehicle Highway fund.
The audit determined that the town didn’t establish a separate account for the CARES Act funds and used the general fund instead.
“Without the establishment of a separate fund, neither option for payroll costs could be followed,” it stated. “Each local unit of government that receives an allocation from the Coronavirus Relief Fund administered by the IFA (Indiana Finance Authority) shall establish a separate CARES grant fund.”
The audit said all public health and safety costs should have been paid through a separate account.